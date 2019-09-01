LARGO, Fla. -- A former Pinellas County deputy faces a felony charge for allegedly sending a fake bomb to a sheriff's office lieutenant and claiming it was only a joke.

The alleged prank sent by James Piper quickly turned serious: Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Joseph Gerretz opened the package containing the toy-like device at his desk and told others of the threat, forcing part of the sheriff's office to evacuate.

A police K-9 called to help investigate did not alert to the package. Members of the Tampa Police Bomb Squad were called, and they determined the package was not a threat.

The sheriff's office says Piper, 59, called his supervisor and said it was all a joke and resigned.

Piper is charged with the planting of a hoax bomb, a second-degree felony, and turned himself in to be jailed.

Authorities say Piper served at the sheriff's office from 1982-2015 and was rehired in January 2017.

