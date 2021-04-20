1 person hospitalized after truck crashes into police car in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rescue crews are currently at the scene of a crash that has shut down a section of U.S. 19 in Clearwater, police say.
According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near Drew Street. Officers say a pickup truck slammed into a police car that was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the highway.
The driver of the truck was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital. The officer involved in the crash was not injured, according to police.
As a result of the crash, police say southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed near State Road 590. They say the road will likely remain closed for several hours.
What other people are reading right now:
- Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd
- How long will Derek Chauvin go to prison for George Floyd's murder?
- Nancy Pelosi on George Floyd: 'Thank you...for sacrificing your life for justice'
- Tampa Greyhound Track to offer 1st doses of Pfizer vaccine
- Deep well injection project approved for Piney Point
- NASA shares images of first controlled flight on Mars
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter