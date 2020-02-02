PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The search is on for a driver and their passenger accused of running a red light on U.S. Highway 19, crashing into another car and killing all three people inside.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 19 at Tampa Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Buick LaCrosse heading south on U.S. 19 ran the red light and crashed into a Nissan Versa heading westbound on Tampa Road, troopers say. The crash caused the Nissan to spin, throwing its driver and passenger from the car.

Another person in the Nissan was partially ejected from the car, FHP says.

The three people -- a 65-year-old, 49-year-old and 18-year-old -- died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the driver and passenger of the Buick ran off, running south on U.S. 19.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or anything about the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS.

