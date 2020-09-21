US Coast Guard rescues 7 from overturned boat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A group of boaters is safe due to the swift action of U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew members.
The guardsmen responded to an overturned boat about a half-mile east of Delta Cut for a group of seven people in the water.
In video shared by the St. Petersburg station, you can see them all clinging to the bottom of the boat as crews work to get them aboard their ship with a rope line.
The Coast Guard said it transported the individuals to Port Manatee where emergency services awaited to evaluate them. All were reported to be in good condition.
