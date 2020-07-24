x
US Coast Guard rescues two family members from the same fishing boat in 48 hours

This time for a man was clinging to a cooler after his boat capsized.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Most people would say "second times a charm," except for one Tampa Bay area boater. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast sector said it had to rescue Robert Heart, 48, Thursday from a boat capsized 18 miles west of St. Petersburg.

Watchstanders got the call just before 9 a.m. about a commercial fishing boat, the Jenny Lynn, had overturned. Crews launched in an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to find Heart cloning to a cooler near his boat in three to four-foot seas.

Heart was taken to TGH for further evaluation. 

This was not the first time the Coast Guard and Heart had met. The day before the two had made contact when Heart's 15-year-old son was medevaced after reportedly falling ill.

At the time, the Coast Guard says Heart declined further assistance, telling them his boat had been disabled since July 20 and chose to remain at anchor until a sister ship was arrived to assist. 

