Police: Banana thrown at truck leads to man firing gun on U.S. Highway 19

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man is accused of shooting at another man who threw a banana at his pickup truck while driving on U.S. Highway 19.
Pinellas Park Police say the incident happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday near the 7500 block of U.S. 19. They say two men got into an argument while driving on the highway.
After one of the drivers drove off, police say he threw a piece of a banana at the other man's pickup truck. Authorities identified the man in the truck as 34-year-old Robert Lewis.
The moment Lewis' truck was hit by the banana, police say he fired his gun at the other driver's car. The bullet would shatter the driver's passenger side window and lodge into the dashboard.
Police say the driver suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg due to the shattered glass.
Lewis was arrested Wednesday morning by police and now faces two felony charges, including criminal mischief. Police say he is currently booked at the Pinellas County Jail.
