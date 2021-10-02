St. Pete Fire Rescue lieutenant accused of taking extra COVID vaccine for family member

Police said it was considered a misdemeanor petit theft.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An internal investigation is underway after the St. Petersburg Police Department said a local fire official took home an extra vaccine dose for a family member.

"The single vaccine dose is valued at $39.00 and considered a misdemeanor petit theft," the police department explained in a statement.

Investigators say St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Lt. Duane Zagorsky was eligible for one dose but took home the other without permission. He has qualified for a county pre-arrest diversion program – which, if completed, would mean he won't have a criminal charge on his record.

The extra vaccine was taken on Jan. 20 from St. Pete's distribution center on 34th Street South, according to Fire Rescue Chief James Large.

Zagorsky has worked for St. Pete Fire Rescue for 15 years.

"An internal investigation is still underway to determine what city employee policies he violated and what his discipline will be," the police department wrote in a statement.

The latest allegation regarding COVID-19 vaccines comes off the heels of the arrest of a fire captain and paramedic out of Polk County who were accused of stealing vaccines meant for first responders.