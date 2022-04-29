Vandalized fountain in Safety Harbor still a mystery

Investigators still don't know who tore apart parts of the concrete fountain.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The town of Safety Harbor is known for its charm and sense of community but lately, vandalism has been the talk of the town.

Five days ago, city workers found the fountain at Marina Park all torn up. By Friday, slabs of concrete were still missing and there's caution tape all around the landmark.

Main Street is within walking distance of the fountain where everyone only has good things to say about the town.

"It's a cute place to live. When something happens here, it's everybody talking about it and everybody knows everybody," said Tom Bassano who owns Bassano Cheesecake.

Mayor Joe Ayoub said there have been a few random reports of vandalism over the last couple months but the fountain is the worst yet.

"Ties up city resources, takes employees' time, becomes a distraction for residents. Residents want to see a beautiful fountain that's not been vandalized," said Ayoub.

A vandalized fountain ⛲️ in the quaint town of Safety Harbor. City workers found it Monday and it’s still a mystery as to who did it. pic.twitter.com/hcZYfwhA7b — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) April 29, 2022

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office still don't know who tore apart the fountain but they are asking the public to turn over any video footage their cameras might have caught.

While it's an eye soar, Bassano says it's nothing to write home about.

"It looks worse from standing far away but right here in town, it's not like something is happening every day," he said.