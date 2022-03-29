Damaged infrastructure causing issues for some Verizon customers

People in St. Petersburg may be without service Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From "no service" to a missed text here or there, some Verizon customers Tuesday in St. Petersburg are experiencing ongoing issues with their phone service.

The company said in a statement that some of its infrastructure, specifically, a portion of fiber cable, is damaged. That broken fiber reportedly connects to several service sites in the city and is causing interruptions.

There is no time frame yet for when service will be completely restored.

"Our teams are engaged and are working to resolve this issue quickly," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay.

This is at least the second service interruption with Verizon this month in the Tampa Bay area and the third since the start of the year. In an earlier outage, the company said there were "multiple fiber cuts" that caused the issues.

Verizon customers looking to use their phones for calling and data services can consider connecting to Wi-Fi and enabling Wi-Fi calling.