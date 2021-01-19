x
Pinellas County

St. Petersburg police arrest man in connection to December 2019 shooting death

Vernon Frith admitted to killing 24-year-old Jason Carr, police said.
Vernon Frith

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police made an arrest Tuesday in the December 2019 shooting death of a man outside of his workplace.

Vernon Frith, 34, admitted to killing 24-year-old Jason Carr, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

He now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Carr was shot and killed in the area of 25th Avenue N. and 25th Street N on Dec. 9, 2019. At the time, police released a video of a person seen in the area. While it was grainy, investigators hoped something about the person would be recognizable.

