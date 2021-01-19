St. Petersburg police arrest man in connection to December 2019 shooting death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police made an arrest Tuesday in the December 2019 shooting death of a man outside of his workplace.
Vernon Frith, 34, admitted to killing 24-year-old Jason Carr, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
He now faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Carr was shot and killed in the area of 25th Avenue N. and 25th Street N on Dec. 9, 2019. At the time, police released a video of a person seen in the area. While it was grainy, investigators hoped something about the person would be recognizable.
- 'Absolutely frightening': Polk County sheriff says deputy sent texts related to Capitol violence
- Funeral held for Hillsborough Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, killed 1 shift before retirement
- Why the 'frozen tundra' may not be a disadvantage Sunday for Bucs in Green Bay
- Tampa Bay saw snow on this day 44 years ago
- Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter