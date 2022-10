There was also no one inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg.

At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.

There was also no one inside the apartment at the time of the incident.