ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person using the bathroom noticed something watching him, police say: It was a phone taped under the sink.

The discovery eventually led to the arrest Monday of 30-year-old Julin Nichols. He's accused of using his phone to record people using the staff bathroom at his workplace, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Nichols had been employed in the cafeteria at the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning, located at 901 34th St. S, for about a month, police say.

The employee who noticed the phone's camera reported it facing the toilet.

It's not yet known how many people were recorded, however, the case remains under investigation.

