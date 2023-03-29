Dozens of Vietnam Veterans gather in Dunedin to mark 50th anniversary of war's end

Empath Health sponsored the emotional gathering to recognize, thank and honor Vietnam vets.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Around the nation and the Tampa Bay area ceremonies marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war, Wednesday.

In Dunedin, dozens of Vietnam veterans gathered for what was often an emotional tribute, as they spoke about their experience. And how it’s changed the way we honor our military heroes.

It came down to two simple words spoken by the crowd. Welcome home. Something many Vietnam veterans say they never got.

“We weren’t welcome to them,” Vietnam Veteran Paul Shannon said. “We were called the baby killers. We were spit at. Pushed and shoved.”

Empath Health sponsored the emotional gathering to recognize thank and honor Vietnam vets.

Attitudes about how we treat our military veterans had clearly changed in the 50 years since the end of the Vietnam war.

“Big difference,” Vietnam Veteran Tom Hirst said. “I don’t wear this hat very often,” referring to his Vietnam Vet ball cap.

Many of those attending said it was the Vietnam veterans themselves who changed the way soldiers returning from combat are treated.

Determined, not to let others experience what they had.

“It was wrong then and we wanted to make it right – now,” Vietnam Vet Joel Lemon said.

“We are not going to let that happen to these kids coming home now,” Vietnam Vet Bill Erickson added. “That’s why we have the patriot guard. That’s why you have so many different organizations now supporting veterans and helping veterans.”

Veterans at the event shared camaraderie, stories and a mutual recognition of sacrifices made. That included a pinning ceremony with dozens lining up to accept the symbol of service.

Local organizations also set up tables offering assistance including mental health services, knowing not all war scars, are visible.

“But today, as a community, we take the first steps to heal those wounds,” speaker Rob Cozen said. “Today, we recognize the dedication and the sacrifices and the heroism of our Vietnam vets.”

Taps was played to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, and a small display honored the more than 1,200 U.S. soldiers still classified as missing in action in Vietnam.