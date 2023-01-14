Family holds vigil for Clearwater mother killed by ex-boyfriend

The family of Nicolshia Washington held a balloon release for her Saturday night to remember the life of the 25-year-old mother killed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a Clearwater mother who police say was murdered.

Nicolshia Washington was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last weekend.

Washington's mother and three children are heartbroken after her death.

"She was a very outgoing, loving, caring, fun person. Full of life," her mother, Sarah Miller, said.

On Saturday night, her family held a vigil to remember her life. They describe the killing as tragic.

Washington was killed Sunday when her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend got into a fight. Investigators said it happened at her apartment in Clearwater.

The two men exchanged gunfire and in that crossfire, Washington and her 7-year-old daughter were hit. Her daughter was brought to the hospital, but has since been released and is OK. Washington died at the hospital.

Her ex-boyfriend, Lavaris Delapierre, was charged with murder. Police said he has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past.

Saturday evening, Washington's family gathered at Dell Holmes Park in St. Petersburg for a balloon release.

Washington's three children were there. Loved ones shared stories about the 25-year-old mother who died. Those who spoke said she loved her family.

The family plans to have her funeral next weekend, but the unexpected tragedy brings costs.