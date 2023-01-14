Family holds vigil for Clearwater mother killed by ex-boyfriend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a Clearwater mother who police say was murdered.
Nicolshia Washington was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last weekend.
Washington's mother and three children are heartbroken after her death.
"She was a very outgoing, loving, caring, fun person. Full of life," her mother, Sarah Miller, said.
On Saturday night, her family held a vigil to remember her life. They describe the killing as tragic.
Washington was killed Sunday when her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend got into a fight. Investigators said it happened at her apartment in Clearwater.
The two men exchanged gunfire and in that crossfire, Washington and her 7-year-old daughter were hit. Her daughter was brought to the hospital, but has since been released and is OK. Washington died at the hospital.
Her ex-boyfriend, Lavaris Delapierre, was charged with murder. Police said he has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past.
Saturday evening, Washington's family gathered at Dell Holmes Park in St. Petersburg for a balloon release.
Washington's three children were there. Loved ones shared stories about the 25-year-old mother who died. Those who spoke said she loved her family.
The family plans to have her funeral next weekend, but the unexpected tragedy brings costs.
If you would like to support help, you can donate to their fundraiser.