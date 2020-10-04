ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg announced Friday its Fighting Chance Fund received a $100,000 donation from Jeff Vinik's foundation.

The city said the donation from the Tampa Bay Lightning owner's Vinik Family Foundation will "serve as the foundation for future grants" to the city's small and independent business community.

The Fighting Chance Fund was set up as an emergency grant to help locally-owned small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 orders. Grants of $5,000 each go to impacted businesses and $500 to eligible employees.

"The Vinik Family Foundation has stepped up for our region time and again," Mayor Rick Kriseman said. "This particular gift will help us to further assist our small business owners and their employees -- the backbone of St. Pete's economy."

Jeff and Penny Vinik said they believe the "small business ecosystem is at the heart of who we are as Tampa Bay."

More information on the Fighting Chance Fund and eligibility requirements can be found here.

