Vinoy Resort completes first phase of renovation as it joins Marriott Autograph Collection

"The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy’s timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy," a news release from the resort reads.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first phase of renovation for the historic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club is officially complete.

The resort hosted an event with community leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the progress as well as The Vinoy's switch from Marriott's Renaissance branch to its Autograph Collection. Known for their originality and exclusivity, there are less than 300 Autograph Collection hotels worldwide.

St. Pete's iconic pink hotel has been a landmark of the city since it opened on New Year's Eve 1925 with its Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality.

And even with a "comprehensive renovation" underway, hotel leaders don't plan on losing the resort's history and charm.

Spanning 13.5 waterfront acres, The Vinoy features 362 elegant rooms, a poolscape with private cabanas, an on-site marina, an 18-hole golf course, a tennis complex, and new holistic spa and wellness center, a high-end boutique and multiple sophisticated dining experiences.

In 2021, the hotel announced plans to bring changes to the resort's veranda, main lobby, spa, bathrooms, guest rooms and more while reflecting "the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens."

"If walls could talk, The Vinoy’s would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s," the release reads.