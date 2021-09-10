Volunteers help beautify Treasure Island

Treasure Island PIO Jason Biesel says the city wants to see even more volunteers next time.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Volunteers gathered to help clean up the city of Treasure Island Saturday morning in the first-ever Beautify T.I. volunteer event.

This new initiative is trying to beautify local neighborhoods by hosting a volunteer cleanup even each quarter, the PIO for Treasure Island Jason Beisel wrote in an email.

People met at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall for the event that started at 9 a.m. The volunteers split into different groups and were assigned to a specific site that was prepped beforehand by city crews.

They all helped "landscape the area, pick up trash/litter and dead foliage, plant new landscaping and flowers," Beisel explained.

Trash bags, tools, and equipment were provided from the city while the volunteers were asked to bring reusable water bottles, close-toes shoes, eye protection and gardening gloves.