Tropicana Field to serve as a mail ballot drop-off site

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County voters looking to drop-off their mail-in ballot this election season can now do so at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field.

The Rays and Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections partnered for the drive-thru mail ballot drop-off site to become a reality.

Tropicana Field will be open at Gate 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily between Oct. 19 - Nov. 2, according to the supervisor of elections.

“I am excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Rays. This is another example of our community coming together during a pandemic to have successful elections. Tropicana Field is an ideal place for an additional mail ballot drop-off location to help serve nearly 370,000 Pinellas voters who have already requested mail ballots for the General Election,” said Julie Marcus, Supervisor of Elections.

All mail ballot drop-off locations are staffed by deputized election workers, ensuring that ballots are never left unattended, the elections office said in a release.

Ballots dropped off at the Trop will be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office and secured in a ballot storage locker at the end of each day.

No mail ballot drop-off locations will be open on Election Day, but voters may return mail ballots to any Supervisor of Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

A list of all other ballot drop-off locations across Pinellas County can be found here.

