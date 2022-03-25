Crews repair water main following car crash in St. Petersburg

Fire rescue says no injuries have been reported.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rescue crews were able to repair a water main that was struck by a car at a St. Petersburg intersection Friday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 2 p.m., units were sent to the intersection of N 34 Str. and S 24 Ave. When they arrived, crews say they discovered an SUV had struck a large blue water valve that was protruding from the ground.

Fire rescue says no injuries have been reported. St. Petersburg Water Resources says it was able to stop the water from flowing and removed the car from the piping. Fire inspectors are also in nearby businesses making sure the fire sprinkler systems are functioning.