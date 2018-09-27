CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A wayward husky was plucked off the streets by Officer Paloma and Officer Richmond on Thursday.

The blue-eyed pup was found near Drew Street and Garden Avenue in Clearwater and given some water at the police station before being taken to a vet for evaluation.

A reunion with its owner didn't take long after the vet found the husky had been microchipped. The owner told police the dog's name is Dallas.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP