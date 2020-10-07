x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

What happened to the Christopher Columbus statue in St. Petersburg?

A recent post on a neighborhood watch app has many wondering where the Christopher Columbus statue has gone in St. Petersburg.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A recent post on a neighborhood watch app has many wondering where the Christopher Columbus statue has gone in St. Petersburg.

The statue was located at the base of the city's Pier District.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the city and got an answer.

"The statute was removed last year to protect is from construction of the pier and redesign of the pier gateway. It is in storage and its condition is being assessed and a decision will be made in the future on where to relocate," said Benjamin J. Kirby, communications director for Mayor Rick Kriseman.

RELATED: Baltimore protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue, throw it into harbor

RELATED: Christopher Columbus statue removed from outside Columbus city hall

RELATED: Homeland Security sets up task force to protect monuments, statues

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter