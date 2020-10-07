What happened to the Christopher Columbus statue in St. Petersburg?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A recent post on a neighborhood watch app has many wondering where the Christopher Columbus statue has gone in St. Petersburg.
The statue was located at the base of the city's Pier District.
10 Tampa Bay reached out to the city and got an answer.
"The statute was removed last year to protect is from construction of the pier and redesign of the pier gateway. It is in storage and its condition is being assessed and a decision will be made in the future on where to relocate," said Benjamin J. Kirby, communications director for Mayor Rick Kriseman.
