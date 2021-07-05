What to do if you see price gouging related to Tropical Storm Elsa

Residents and visitors are protected by the state's price-gouging law.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Consumer Protection is warning residents of possible price gouging as many in the Tampa Bay area prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Residents and visitors are protected by the state's price-gouging law because Pinellas County is included in the governor's state of emergency declaration for the tropical storm.

The county encourages residents who suspect price gouging to report it in one of the following ways:

727-464-6200

On the county's website

Attorney General's hotline at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

The county said the price-gouging law, only in effect during a declared state of emergency, prohibits sharp increases in the prices of essential commodities such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment needed as a direct result of a declared emergency.