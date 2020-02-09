Where is Joseph? St. Petersburg police looking for missing man who needs medication

Give police a call if you've seen him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who needs his medication.

Joseph Yard, 78, last was seen around noon Tuesday in the area of 64th Street North and 34th Avenue N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It's believed he was wearing a green shirt and blue slacks. Yard is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Yard's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

