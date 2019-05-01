CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police said Kaylee Besso checked out of Fairwinds Treatment Center on Ft Harrison Avenue and left for an unknown location.

Officers said Besso doesn't have her medication or her cell phone with her.

Police described her as about five feet seven inches tall, 220 pounds with curly brown hair, blue eyes and she has a nose and lip piercing.

Police asked anyone with information about where she is should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.