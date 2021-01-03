Father arrested after girl, 5, dies from child abuse injuries, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A young girl found unconscious inside her home last month has died from her injuries, and now her father is charged with murder.
William Green, 32, faces a first-degree murder count in addition to a charge of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police say the girl, 5-year-old Cynthia Green, was found unconscious at home on Feb. 22 with wounds across her body, from scarring from bite marks. She had been injured to the point where she needed surgery.
Her father, William Green, was the only adult in the home at the child was hurt, police said. He has been behind bars since.
