Man accused of watching porn with young girl, setting up hidden camera

William Smith, 65, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 65-year-old St. Petersburg man faces several charges in connection with what investigators say were offensive acts involving a young girl.

William Smith was arrested Sunday, Dec. 27, and charged with video voyeurism, failure to protect a minor and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were alerted by the girl's father that Smith had been watching porn with the child. According to law enforcement, the man then confronted Smith and looked at his computer, which had several videos.

One video featured the girl in Smith's bathroom, investigators said.

Smith admitted to authorities he set up a hidden camera inside his bathroom, according to a sheriff's office news release. When Smith learned deputies were coming to speak with him, authorities say he started to delete the videos from the computer.

The sheriff's office said Smith admitted to five instances of watching porn with the girl, who was said to be under the age of 12.

He was arrested and charged with the offenses. Deputies say an investigation is ongoing.

