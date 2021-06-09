Woman accused of driving naked on golf cart during Dunedin standoff

She had the smell of alcohol coming off of her, according to the arrest report.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A more peculiar development, perhaps, happened late Sunday during a six-hour standoff between deputies and an armed man on top of a roof.

Deputies were called to the area of Fairway Drive and Harrison Drive in Dunedin about three "suspicious" men said to be in the neighborhood. Authorities eventually arrested 18-year-old Myles Abbott, who was accused of getting on top of a roof and pointed a gun at deputies.

But amid the standoff, 28-year-old Jessica Smith drove by on a golf cart, completely naked, and past several sheriff's office cruisers, according to the arrest report.

"She was completely nude," it read.

One officer reported giving Smith commands as she approached the house where Abbott was on the roof.

She refused to get out of the golf cart when asked, the report said. Officers eventually got her out and handcuffed her. Because of her actions, authorities believe she put herself at risk of being shot.

Officials say she had the smell of alcohol coming from her.

Smith is facing a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Two other people were arrested during the incident and had stolen guns in their possession.

A 16-year-old was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. He was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Ki'moni Anderson, 18, was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.