Woman arrested for intentionally setting Clearwater house fire that killed 2 cats, police say

Devon Childers, 26, is facing arson and animal cruelty charges.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman who intentionally set her house on fire, killing two cats inside, has been arrested, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police had been searching for 26-year-old Devon Childers since firefighters responded to the Dec. 1 fire at a home on Evergreen Avenue. She was arrested Tuesday at a motel in St. Petersburg.

No people were injured in the fire, but the house was seriously damaged. Police say Childers lived at the home.

Details on why the fire may have been started remain unclear.