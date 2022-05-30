x
Pinellas County

Injured woman rescued from boat near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The woman was transported to an awaiting ambulance for medical attention.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a woman from a boat Monday afternoon near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

At about 12:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg sent out a team in two small boats to help a woman, who was on another boat near Sunshine Skyway Bridge, with a head and back injury. 

The woman was transferred onto a 45-foot Coast Guard boat to help take her to an awaiting ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg

She was then able to receive medical assistance and care. 

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue all contributed to helping the woman get off the boat and receive treatment from first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard says. 

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg

