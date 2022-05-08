Police: Woman drives car into water, places knife to own neck when recused

Witnesses say a woman was screaming and drove into the water intentionally, according to the police department.

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Gulfport woman is in custody under a Baker Act after police say she threatened to harm herself in front of rescue personnel.

At 6 a.m. Sunday morning, officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to an area off of Shore Boulevard South on reports of a car in the water.

Police found the woman in the water and pulled her out. But while walking to the ambulance she broke away from the rescue personnel, officers explain.

The woman then pulled a knife out from under her shirt and placed it to her neck, police report. Officers reportedly tried to speak to her but didn't receive a response.

After the woman refused to put the knife down, officers used a rubber projectile in an attempt to disarm her, the police department explains.