Woman crossing street with walker seriously injured in Largo crash

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

LARGO, Fla. — A woman crossing the street with a walker was seriously injured after a car hit her Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department reported.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near West Bay Oaks mobile home park.

Police say the woman was crossing south over West Bay Drive when she was hit by a car in the eastbound lanes.

The driver remained on the scene while the woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Impairment was not a factor, according to police.