Woman crossing street with walker seriously injured in Largo crash

LARGO, Fla. — A woman crossing the street with a walker was seriously injured after a car hit her Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department reported.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near West Bay Oaks mobile home park.
Police say the woman was crossing south over West Bay Drive when she was hit by a car in the eastbound lanes.
The driver remained on the scene while the woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Impairment was not a factor, according to police.
The crash is being investigated by the Largo Police Department's traffic homicide unit.