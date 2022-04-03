Police: Woman dead after getting hit by car while crossing the street in St. Pete

Officers say the driver showed no signs of impairment and is being cooperative.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing a street early Sunday morning, the St. Petersburg Police Department explains.

At 12:52 a.m., a white Chevrolet SUV was traveling west on Central Avenue at the same time 34-year-old Meghan Prettyman was walking northbound.

Police say Prettyman tried to cross the highway and was hit by the car.

She was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver showed no signs of impairment and is being cooperative.