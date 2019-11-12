ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officers are investigating a deadly car crash involving two cars Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. just west of the intersection of 54th Avenue S. and 28th Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Officers said a 71-year-old woman died in the crash and the other driver was rushed to Bayfront Health with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of 54th Street S. will be closed from 28th to 31st streets while officers investigate.

