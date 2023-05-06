28-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg

Cassandra Gelineau was struck by an SUV while crossing an intersection in St. Petersburg, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

Cassandra Gelineau was struck by the front of a blue 2006 Lexus RX330 at 2:15 a.m. while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South, police say.

The driver was going northbound in the 1800 block of 34th Street South when the crash occurred, then fled the area after. Police say the Lexus was eventually located nearby, however, the driver is still unknown.

Gelineau was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.