Woman dies after crashing into back of Tarpon Springs police cruiser

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman died at the hospital after crashing into the back of a Tarpon Springs police cruiser that had been stopped on U.S. Highway 19, troopers said.

The woman, identified as a Tampa resident, was heading south on U.S. 19 near Sun Valley Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

She was not able to slow, stop or change lanes when she crashed into the Tarpon Springs Police Department's Chevy Tahoe, troopers said. It and several other emergency vehicles reportedly were in the inside lane of U.S. 19 for an earlier traffic stop.

No one was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash, troopers added. There were no other injuries reported.