Woman dies after scooter crashes into her on sidewalk, St. Pete police say

Silvia Henao was walking with another person on the north sidewalk in the area of Central Avenue North and 11th Street North when in crash happened, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 81-year-old woman died Saturday morning after a scooter crashed into her on Monday while she was walking on the sidewalk in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

Silvia Henao was walking with another person on the north sidewalk in the area of Central Avenue North and 11th Street North when the crash happened, police said.

The driver of a black VEO Scooter failed to stop or take any action when approaching Henao, police explained in the release. The crash caused Henao to fall to the ground.

She was taken to Bayfront Health with life-threatening injuries.

The woman operating the scooter remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.