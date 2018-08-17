LARGO, Fla. – The Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead inside of a travel trailer late Thursday night.

The sheriff's office received a call around 11:14 p.m. from the home on West Rena Drive near Ulmerton Road.

Deputies have not released the woman’s identity or information on how she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP