Woman, 21, found dead inside Largo mobile home

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with any tips. Detectives are classifying the case as a homicide.

LARGO, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman's death inside a Largo mobile home.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 8 a.m. Sunday to the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park for what was called in as an armed emergency, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies say they found 21-year-old Adisyn Mudd inside the home. She was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about who might have killed her and asked for the public's help.

Anyone who might know something about the case is asked to call Detective Robert Sosa at 727-582-6161. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.