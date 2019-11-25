ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A grandmother is dead and her 13-year-old grandson -- who never once been in trouble with the police before -- is being charged with second-degree murder, police say.

St. Petersburg police were called around 3:37 a.m. Monday to a home in the area of 60th Avenue S and 6th Street for reports of an injured person.

When police got to the house, they say they found 56-year-old Gloria Davis dead from multiple stab wounds, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. The teen, the chief added, did not confess or provide any sort of motive for the killing.

He never has been arrested by police or suspended from school, Holloway said.

10News is not naming the teen because of his age.

Another juvenile was at the home at the time, with the grandmother taking care of the children since Sunday evening, Holloway said.

"This is going to affect the family for a very long time," said Holloway, especially with Thanksgiving coming up.

The teen is being charged with second-degree murder because law enforcement can't yet prove intent, the chief said, and it will be up to the state attorney's office to decide whether he should be tried as an adult.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home at 60th Ave. S. and 6th St.

10News

RELATED: Woman found dead in St. Pete, police say there are signs of violence

RELATED: Man charged in woman's death was in jail two weeks prior to her killing, according to jail records

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter