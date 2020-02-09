Woman hit by car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.
It happened around 9:41 p.m. on 34th Street N. at 10th Avenue N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The woman reportedly is in critical condition. The driver who hit her stopped and is talking with investigators, police say.
Northbound 34th Street is closed to traffic between 9th Avenue N. and 11th Avenue N.
