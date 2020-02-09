x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Woman hit by car in St. Petersburg

A stretch of northbound 34th Street N. is shut down to traffic.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights at night, stock image.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. on 34th Street N. at 10th Avenue N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The woman reportedly is in critical condition. The driver who hit her stopped and is talking with investigators, police say.

Northbound 34th Street is closed to traffic between 9th Avenue N. and 11th Avenue N.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter