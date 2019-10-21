ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said they arrested a woman early Sunday morning after they say she was kicked out of a night club for having sex in front of people and then caused a commotion.

Kaitlynn Kersey, 31, is accused of causing a disturbance at a night club on 1st Avenue North in St. Petersburg after she was kicked out.

Police said security guards saw her having sex in the main bar area in front of other people, so they kicked her out.

After getting kicked out she started cussing and “causing a drunken disturbance,” according to a police report.

Officers said Kersey had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and trouble walking.

The arrest report said Kersey started yelling and cursing more and said, “this is why officers get shot.”

Investigators said she kept cussing at them and was “very uncooperative and did not accept responsibilities for her actions.”

She was charged with disorderly intoxication for what happened when officers arrived.

