Woman hit, killed while crossing US Highway 19

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 59-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing an intersection at U.S. Highway 19, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Officers and fire rescue were called around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the highway at Martin Luther King Drive.
Police say Marzena Prabucki was crossing U.S. 19 when she was hit by a car driven by a 30-year-old man heading north. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the department said.
Anyone who might have seen the crash is asked to call the department's traffic homicide unit at 727-938-2849.