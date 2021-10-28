Woman hit, killed while crossing US Highway 19

Witnesses to the crash are asked to give police a call.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 59-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing an intersection at U.S. Highway 19, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Officers and fire rescue were called around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the highway at Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say Marzena Prabucki was crossing U.S. 19 when she was hit by a car driven by a 30-year-old man heading north. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the department said.