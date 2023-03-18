x
Pinellas County

Police identify body of woman found dead in St. Pete alley

Police say Jona Waller was found in the 200 block of 37th Street North with stab wounds.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 34-year-old woman's body was identified Friday after she was found dead in a St. Petersburg alley, according to a news release.

St. Petersburg police say Jona Waller was found in the 200 block of 37th Street North with stab wounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or you can text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

