ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman’s pet chihuahua and rental car were stolen last weekend while she attended a funeral, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Police said the dog’s name is Joy and she is a black, brown and white chihuahua mix.

The woman drove from Tennessee in a rented 2018 silver Hyundai Tucson to attend a funeral at Bay Point Christian Church, according to the police.

Police said the woman arrived at the church for the viewing and left the chihuahua inside the car for 10 minutes before both were stolen.

The dog’s owner is offering a reward for a tip that helps her get her pet back home.

Anyone who knows of the stolen car or Joy’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (727)893-7780.

