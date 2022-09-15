New Women's Pavilion at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg coming 2024

The new building will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Thursday its plans to build a Woman's Pavilion on its main downtown St. Petersburg campus.

The 60,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient building will be solely dedicated to women’s health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. It will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.

The hospital says it plans to partner with Women's Care to provide many of its services. According to the news release, the provider has more than 100 locations across the United States.

“Construction of the Bayfront Health Women’s Pavilion and the partnership with Women’s Care will usher in the next generation of advanced healthcare for the region,” said President of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg John Moore in a statement. “We are focused on growth and becoming the premiere destination for women’s care in Tampa Bay.”