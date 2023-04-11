x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

2 drivers hurt in wrong-way crash on US 19

It happened at around 3:30 a.m.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department via Twitter
At around 3:30 a.m. crash occurred on U.S. 19 near Druid Road in Clearwater, Florida, when a wrong-way driver was headed north in the southbound lanes.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A wrong-way driver caused a three-car collision early Tuesday morning in Clearwater, police say.

Clearwater police and fire rescue personnel responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 19 near Druid Road. According to authorities, a driver was headed north in the southbound lanes and crashed into another car. A third car was also hit after the two cars collided. 

Photos of the crash showed two cars badly damaged, including the airbags deployed in both.

The two drivers involved in the initial crash were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment, however, police believe they are expected to be OK. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police did not immediately say if the driver on the wrong side of the road would face charges.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Uhuru Movement officials deny working with Russians despite FBI investigation

Before You Leave, Check This Out