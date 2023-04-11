2 drivers hurt in wrong-way crash on US 19

It happened at around 3:30 a.m.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A wrong-way driver caused a three-car collision early Tuesday morning in Clearwater, police say.

Clearwater police and fire rescue personnel responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 19 near Druid Road. According to authorities, a driver was headed north in the southbound lanes and crashed into another car. A third car was also hit after the two cars collided.

Photos of the crash showed two cars badly damaged, including the airbags deployed in both.

The two drivers involved in the initial crash were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment, however, police believe they are expected to be OK.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police did not immediately say if the driver on the wrong side of the road would face charges.