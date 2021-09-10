Still missing: Saturday marks 21 years since Zachary Bernhardt vanished from Clearwater home

Zachary Bernhardt was 8-years-old when he disappeared.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen Zachary Bernhardt?

The 8-year-old boy vanished from his Clearwater home on Sept. 11, 2000, and has been missing since.

Saturday, Sept. 11, marks 21 years since he disappeared.

According to his aunt, Zachary slept in his mother's bed instead of his own that night. The mother was doing house chores and left for a walk, only to come back with her son missing at about 4 a.m.

“She called screeching and screaming, she was hysterical and Billie Jo got on the phone kept saying 'try to be calm he’s probably hiding from you,'” said his grandmother, Carole Bernhardt, in an earlier story.

The woods around the house were searched in and out by hundreds of people, helicopters and cadaver dogs.

His family has never stopped looking for him since the night that changed everything, along with the police who have followed up on many leads since then.

There is still an active Amber Alert out for the missing boy, which is now the longest-running alert in the state of Florida.

Zachary would now be 29-years-old, turning 30 in December.

The Clearwater Police Department shared the latest age-progression photo to show what he would look like now in 2021.

Twenty-one years ago tomorrow, 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt went missing from his #Clearwater apartment. The photo on the right is the latest age progression photo. Do you know what happened to him? Call 727-562-4242 if you can help. #FLamber #FLmissing #FLmissingchild @fdlepio pic.twitter.com/RiTKf1U8Og — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) September 10, 2021