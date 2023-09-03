NTSB gives new details following 2 planes removed from Winter Haven lake after crashing, killing 4

National Transportation Safety Board officials say the wreckage is being taken to a facility in Jacksonville where it will be further examined.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board released new details and one correction on Thursday for its ongoing investigation into two planes that collided and killed four people earlier this week.

In a new detail, transportation officials said one of the pilots was making a left descending turn when the plane came nose-to-nose with the second plane. They said the pilot of the second plane was attempting to make an invasive maneuver.



“There are regulations regarding the use of radios in this airspace it is not required that a pilot communicate or even have a radio in this airspace,” said Air safety investigator Lynn Spencer.

Spencer also corrected initial information that was given about the Cherokee Piper plane practicing "touch a-and-go" maneuvers when the crash happened. She said they it was learned that the plane did one full-stop landing and two go-around maneuvers.