SARASOTA, Fla. — A small private jet that had smoke reported in the baggage area landed safely at the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Friday, according to airport police.

WWSB reported the smoke warning, when the plane was about 25 miles out.

Airport emergency crews and fire crews met the plane on the runway when it landed to check it out. Firefighters said there was no evidence of a fire on the plane.

Airport officials said they believe there was a faulty sensor on the plane.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter