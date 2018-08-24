ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg’s first African American neighborhood in Jordan Park is scheduled for demolition by the end of the year.

Some of the city’s most prominent and successful black residents got their start in life on the streets of Jordan Park. Most of the community was re-built back in 2000, but the original section known as the “Historic Village” remained.

But now the St. Petersburg Housing Authority, which runs the property, wants to make a change

The authority says the last remaining 31 units built around 1939 are plagued with termites, asbestos and structural issues and would cost $4.1 million to save.

Instead, authority members voted Thursday night to spend $9 million to completely replace the village with a new 60-unit apartment building.

And while the plan has the support of some, others are disappointed.

“Devastated, the community is devastated,” said longtime activist and Terri Lipsey, who runs the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete adjacent to the Historic Village.

“We have a board of commissioners with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority that has decided it is not worth the cost of preservation. I don’t know that you can put a price tag on African-American history, our community,” said Lipsey.

And while the decision seems final, Lipsey says the community shouldn’t be ready to give up just yet.

“The property still sits, and I want to believe it ain’t over till it’s over,” said Lipsey. “So as long as they are there, there will be hope with regards that something may come about that will rescue these properties from demolition.”

The housing authority says it plans for demolition to begin by December.

